Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,009 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,638 shares of company stock worth $2,469,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,831,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 57.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.