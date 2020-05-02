Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 1,249,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

