Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,546. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

