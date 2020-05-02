Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.25. 827,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,935. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

