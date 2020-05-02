Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.