Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

