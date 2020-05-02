Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 1,701,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

