Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Boston Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $95.89. 2,000,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,062. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.