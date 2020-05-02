Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 10th Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. 10,106,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.89. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.56.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

