Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

V traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. 10,106,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

