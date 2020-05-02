Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.79). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,416. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

