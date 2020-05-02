Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

