Watchman Group Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $881,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

NYSE:T traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,837,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,772,684. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

