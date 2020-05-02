Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,809,000 after acquiring an additional 465,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.86. 678,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,438. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.01. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.