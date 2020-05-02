Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 613 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $24.87. 4,325,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,380. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

