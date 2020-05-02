Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,406 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 189,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,469. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

