Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

