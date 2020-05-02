Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 169.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 35,168,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

