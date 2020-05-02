Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 511,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 99,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 6,553,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

