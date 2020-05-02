Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of GE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 120,197,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,265,264. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

