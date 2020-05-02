Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

