Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.63.

Tesla stock traded down $80.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $701.32. 32,279,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

