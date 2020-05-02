Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

