Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.73. 1,505,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

