Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $39,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

