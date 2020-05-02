Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.27. 30,212,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,057,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

