Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 293 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

