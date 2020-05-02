Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,837,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,772,684. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

