Weaver Consulting Group Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 20,807,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,015,196. The company has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.