Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 4,454,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.