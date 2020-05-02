Welch Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

T stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 36,837,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,772,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.