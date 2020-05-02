Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Trading Down 8.2%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) shares fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

About Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit