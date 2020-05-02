Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 346 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,387,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,510,000 after purchasing an additional 414,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. 3,026,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,609. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

