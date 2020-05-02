Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 629 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of STX stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.71. 3,273,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,738. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.