Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 13,535,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

