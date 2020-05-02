Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,313. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

