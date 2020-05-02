Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.41. 4,757,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

