Whittier Trust Co. Has $137,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,348,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Shares of AVB traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 979,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.36. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

