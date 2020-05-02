Whittier Trust Co. Has $153,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 89.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 6,675,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

