Whittier Trust Co. Invests $80,000 in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in istar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in istar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in istar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in istar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in istar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 1,265,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,900. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 58.20%. Analysts predict that istar Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for istar (NYSE:STAR)

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit