Whittier Trust Co. Invests $80,000 in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in istar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in istar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in istar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in istar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in istar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 1,265,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,900. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 58.20%. Analysts predict that istar Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

