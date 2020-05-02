Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 849 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $187.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,286.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.