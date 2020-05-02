Whittier Trust Co. Sells 242 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 2,987,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,213. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

