Whittier Trust Co. Sells 457 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,008. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

