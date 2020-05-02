Whittier Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 927,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.