Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,346,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,588,438. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

