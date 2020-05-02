Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 1,733,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,379. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

