Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.16. Wipro shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2,446,000 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

