Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.16. Wipro shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2,446,000 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
