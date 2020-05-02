Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 627.50 ($8.25) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.96), 49 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 627.50 ($8.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 583.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 589.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

In other Wynnstay Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Williams bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £8,330 ($10,957.64).

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.