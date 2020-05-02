Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $8.57 on Friday, hitting $118.20. 3,140,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

