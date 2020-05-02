Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $203,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,845,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

